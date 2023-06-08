Search

India tests new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’

05:39 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Source: India\'s Ministry of Defence

DELHI – India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha star.

During the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated, said an official statement, adding that this was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

Range instrumentation like radar, telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight-test, which has paved the way for induction of the system into the armed forces.

