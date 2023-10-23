Islamabad Weather Forecast: Will it rain in capital today?

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in plain areas across the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly trough is present over northern parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of downpour in federal capital on Monday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 30°C. Humidity was recorded at around 80 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 45, which is fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.