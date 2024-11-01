Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Three-day mourning announced as death toll in Spain’s floods soars to 158

Spain has announced three-day national mourning as death in Spain’s worst flooding disaster  has claimed 158 lives with rescuers making efforts to find survivors.

The government has deployed over 1,200 workers along with the support of drones for rescue mission as torrential rains continue to lash the parts of the country.

“Right now the most important thing is to save as many lives as possible,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during his visit to the flood-hit area.

Reports said at least 155 deaths were recorded in Valencia, while another two have been recorded in Castilla-La Mancha to the province’s west, and another person died in Andalusia.

More than 90 deaths were recorded on Wednesday alone after rains and flash floods hit the parts of the country, including Valencia, and Castilla-La Mancha in Andalusia.

Meanwhile, public is slamming the government for failing to warn the communities about flood in time.

The death toll is the worst from floods in Spain since 1973, when at least 150 people were killed in different areas.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
