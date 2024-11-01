Three school children, 1 cop die in Mastung blast

QUETTA – At least four people, including school children, lost their lives in an explosion near a school in Mastung, a town in Balochistan province.

Police said the blast occurred at Civil Hospital Chowk near the girls school, adding that 15 people were also injured. They said most of the injured are students, who were going to their schools.

Officials said the terrorists wanted to target a police mobile van but a school van was also caught in the explosion. They said three school children and a policeman died in the attack.

The injured have been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment. Security officials have cordoned off the area while search operation has been launched to apprehend the suspects.