Private school employee arrested for raping six-year-old girl in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested an employee of a private school in Faisal Town area of Lahore for raping a six-year-old student.

Reports said the victim girl went to a school located in B Block of Faisal Town for study. She was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee named Hasnain, who later fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the suspect, stating that Hasnain had been handed over to Gender Cell for interrogation.

Last week, an eighth-class student in Lahore was allegedly raped by a man who deceived her into marriage. The police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s sister.

According to the complaint, the accused, Sarfraz Ahmed, sexually exploited the victim for over a year, making obscene videos of her, and threatening to upload them on social media if she refused to marry him.

The accused allegedly promised to marry the victim but later reneged on his promise and started threatening her.