Fakhar Zaman likely to be included in Pakistan squad for Australia series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to soften its stance regarding batter Fakhar Zaman, who landed in hot waters after criticising the board for dropping Babar Azam in Test series against England.

Reports said the Pakistani opener would be included in the already announced national squad for white-ball series against Australia.

The development comes after newly appointed white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan raised voice Fakhar Zaman in meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The board is now mulling over naming the left-hand batsman in the national squad and awarding him central contract.

Last month, the board had awarded 12-month central contracts to 25 men’s cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from 1 July 2024. The contracts have been offered under the structure that was agreed last year between the players and the PCB for a three-year period.

However, Fakhar Zaman was not given the central contract after he entangled in a dispute with the board for dropping Babar Azam in England Test series.

He had described the development as “concerning” saying “sidelining arguably the best batter Pakistan has ever produced” risked sending a “deeply negative message across the board”. He had urged the PCB to “safeguard” players rather than “undermining them”.