Honda CG 125 new model price update for November 2024

LAHORE – The Atlas Honda recently rolled out the 2025 model of its one of the most-selling bike, Honda CG125, introducing new stylish graphics.

Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level.

It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle. It comes in two colour – Red and Black – in Pakistan.

One of the key reason behind its higher sales is easy maintenance due to availability of parts across the country at reasonable prices

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of November 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan as no change has been witnessed in its price..