Gold prices drop by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday amid dropping global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs284,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs2,144 to drop to Rs244,084 in local market.

The bullion rates also moved down in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $25 to close at $2,752.

Meanwhile, silver prices also registered downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs20 to Rs3,430 while price of 10-gram plunged by Rs17.14 to settle at Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs700 to settle at Rs287,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs600 to reach Rs246,288.