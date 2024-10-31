Last episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ to be screened in cinemas on Nov 5

The popular Pakistani drama “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” has gained immense popularity both within the country and across borders. Its final episode will be screened in cinemas, while viewers on YouTube will have to wait.

In this blockbuster drama, Hania Amir plays the role of Sharjeena, and Fahad Mustafa portrays Mustafa, both of whom have been highly appreciated by the audience.

The show beautifully depicts the chemistry between this couple, who are struggling with domestic and economic issues. Now that the drama has reached its final episode, viewers are eager to see how this love story concludes.

Reports suggest that a character’s death will be featured at the end of the drama, but the conclusion will remain a heartfelt one. Fans are still curious, as the ending remains a mystery.

The last episode of “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” will be broadcast in cinemas nationwide on November 5 and advance bookings have already begun.

This drama has also been viewed in neighboring countries such as India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, generating significant buzz on social media.