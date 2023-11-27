Pakistani film 'Gunjal' to hit theaters on December 15

Directed by Shoaib Sultan and produced by Nighat Akbar Shah, the much-anticipated film "Gunjal" is set to hit the theatres on December 15, as revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Both Nighat and Gunjal's official Instagram accounts shared a film poster in their grid, creating a buzz around the impending release.

Crafted by Adur Productions, this crime thriller draws inspiration from true events, as articulated in the post's caption. It reads, "In a whirlwind of sentiments, we’re bringing you an emotional journey: Gunjal (Entangled), which is based on true events that follow journalist Shahbaz Bhatti’s journey as he investigates the murder of child activist Irfan Masih. Irfan had bravely fought against the practice of child labour in 1990s Pakistan."

The official trailer was unveiled on September 30, with the initial release date set for December 8, 2023. The nearly 2-minute video tantalizingly teases the film's plot, centred around the real-life journalist Shahbaz Bhatti, portrayed by the skilled Ahmed Ali Akbar. Bhatti embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth behind the murder of child activist Iqbal Masih, a courageous soul who battled relentlessly against the scourge of child labour in the 1990's Pakistan.

The cast of Gunjal boasts an exceptional lineup of talent, adding to the film's allure. Alongside Akbar, the movie features stellar performances by Resham, Amna Ilyas, Syed Muhammad Ali, Sarmed Aftab Jadraan, Razia Malik, Sardar Nabeel, Ali Aftab Saeed, Arham Khan, Ebtisam Mustafa, Habiba Sufyan, Ahsen Murad, Munir Khan, Usman Zia and Ahmed Ali Butt. This ensemble promises to deliver a compelling and unforgettable cinematic experience.