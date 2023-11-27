Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani film 'Gunjal' to hit theaters on December 15

Web Desk
08:15 PM | 27 Nov, 2023
Pakistani film 'Gunjal' to hit theaters on December 15
Source: Instagram

Directed by Shoaib Sultan and produced by Nighat Akbar Shah, the much-anticipated film "Gunjal" is set to hit the theatres on December 15, as revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Both Nighat and Gunjal's official Instagram accounts shared a film poster in their grid, creating a buzz around the impending release.

Crafted by Adur Productions, this crime thriller draws inspiration from true events, as articulated in the post's caption. It reads, "In a whirlwind of sentiments, we’re bringing you an emotional journey: Gunjal (Entangled), which is based on true events that follow journalist Shahbaz Bhatti’s journey as he investigates the murder of child activist Irfan Masih. Irfan had bravely fought against the practice of child labour in 1990s Pakistan."

The official trailer was unveiled on September 30, with the initial release date set for December 8, 2023. The nearly 2-minute video tantalizingly teases the film's plot, centred around the real-life journalist Shahbaz Bhatti, portrayed by the skilled Ahmed Ali Akbar. Bhatti embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth behind the murder of child activist Iqbal Masih, a courageous soul who battled relentlessly against the scourge of child labour in the 1990's Pakistan.

The cast of Gunjal boasts an exceptional lineup of talent, adding to the film's allure. Alongside Akbar, the movie features stellar performances by Resham, Amna Ilyas, Syed Muhammad Ali, Sarmed Aftab Jadraan, Razia Malik, Sardar Nabeel, Ali Aftab Saeed, Arham Khan, Ebtisam Mustafa, Habiba Sufyan, Ahsen Murad, Munir Khan, Usman Zia and Ahmed Ali Butt. This ensemble promises to deliver a compelling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Resham reclaims the silver screen with latest project 'Gunjal'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:13 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Ali Zafar honoured with "Best Pakistani Singer" award at DIAFA 2023

10:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

07:00 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Two Pakistani women featured in BBC's 2023 list of 100 inspirational ...

09:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Tara Sutaria sets pulses racing in gorgeous dress designed by ...

08:55 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Pakistani influencer Maryam Nasim converts beau to Islam

07:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:15 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Pakistani film 'Gunjal' to hit theaters on December 15

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, Euro, Riyal; check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today’s gold rates 27 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 November 2023

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: