Resham reclaims the silver screen with latest project 'Gunjal'

Resham is poised to reclaim the cinematic spotlight, this time donning a lead role in the upcoming venture "Gunjal," a creation by director Shoaib Sultan.
In the vibrant realm of Pakistani cinema, few names resonate as harmoniously as Resham's. With a career that spans decades, Resham stands as an enduring emblem of grace, talent, and versatility. With an illustrious portfolio that spans various genres and eras, she remains a cherished figure in the hearts of audiences and a trailblazer in the evolution of Pakistani cinema.
Sharing the silver screen with Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham unveiled this exciting development through her Facebook platform, where she confessed to harbouring a mix of exhilaration and trepidation.
Eager to debunk any notion of a cinematic hiatus, she stated, "People say it’s my grand return to the cinema, but I say I was never separated from cinema." Her most recent cameo appearance was in "The Legend of Maula Jatt," portraying Fawad Khan's mother, following her earlier lead role in 2015's "Swaarangi."
Describing "Gunjal" as a project close to her heart, the veteran actor expressed her enthusiasm for delving into a narrative that transcends the conventional. Reflecting on her journey with the film, she emphasized the meticulous attention paid to historical accuracy, a feat she believes Sultan achieved commendably.
View this post on Instagram
The film follows the story of Iqbal Masih, who was forced into debt slavery in a carpet factory at the tender age of five, is a tragic reminder of the harsh reality of child labour. Despite his young age, Iqbal managed to escape from slavery and went on to help other children in similar situations. He became a powerful symbol of the fight against child labour, but his life was cut short when he was brutally murdered at the age of 12.
'Gunjal' is a powerful and emotional journey that deals with themes of human rights, justice, and hope.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 28, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.