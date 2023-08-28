Resham reclaims the silver screen with latest project 'Gunjal'

Resham is poised to reclaim the cinematic spotlight, this time donning a lead role in the upcoming venture "Gunjal," a creation by director Shoaib Sultan.

In the vibrant realm of Pakistani cinema, few names resonate as harmoniously as Resham's. With a career that spans decades, Resham stands as an enduring emblem of grace, talent, and versatility. With an illustrious portfolio that spans various genres and eras, she remains a cherished figure in the hearts of audiences and a trailblazer in the evolution of Pakistani cinema.

Sharing the silver screen with Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham unveiled this exciting development through her Facebook platform, where she confessed to harbouring a mix of exhilaration and trepidation.

Eager to debunk any notion of a cinematic hiatus, she stated, "People say it’s my grand return to the cinema, but I say I was never separated from cinema." Her most recent cameo appearance was in "The Legend of Maula Jatt," portraying Fawad Khan's mother, following her earlier lead role in 2015's "Swaarangi."

Describing "Gunjal" as a project close to her heart, the veteran actor expressed her enthusiasm for delving into a narrative that transcends the conventional. Reflecting on her journey with the film, she emphasized the meticulous attention paid to historical accuracy, a feat she believes Sultan achieved commendably.

The film follows the story of Iqbal Masih, who was forced into debt slavery in a carpet factory at the tender age of five, is a tragic reminder of the harsh reality of child labour. Despite his young age, Iqbal managed to escape from slavery and went on to help other children in similar situations. He became a powerful symbol of the fight against child labour, but his life was cut short when he was brutally murdered at the age of 12.

'Gunjal' is a powerful and emotional journey that deals with themes of human rights, justice, and hope.