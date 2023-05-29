Pakistan likely to reduce duty on mobile phones in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to reduce the duty on mobile phones in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in line with the recommendations made by the Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders.
Previously, the government raised the duty on small and big mobile phones by 100% to 150%, and resultantly, it could collect only Rs5 billion to Rs10 billion instead of Rs85 billion.
Reports said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is mulling the options in this regard while the traders’ body has also submitted their recommendations to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
Traders were of the view that the heavy taxation had served massive blows to the mobile phones business, adding that the small businesses suffered most due to it as their owner are even unable to earn the livelihood.
It has been learnt that a 75% duty was imposed on cellular phones in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the region like Singapore, Bangladesh and Turkey where it is not at that level. That is the reason people are using smartphones without paying duties in connivance with FBR, reported Geo News.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
