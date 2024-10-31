Watch: Halloween party raided in Karachi over vulgar dressing, alcohol consumption 

KARACHI – A police team raided a Halloween party being held in Korangi area after locals complained about noise, alcohol consumption and inappropriate dressing by attendees.

Reports said the party, which is basically a Western festival, was stopped by police, adding that the event was organised after getting permission from local administration.

Most of the participants were wearing Halloween costumes, reports said, adding that alcohol and other drugs were also being consumed during the event.

A video circulating on social media shows police officials dispersing the participants of party while no arrest was made during the raid.

The Karachi police have not issued any formal statement in this incident.

However, social media users are questioning why did the police not arrested the people who were using alcohol and other drugs.