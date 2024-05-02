Search

vivo launches Y100 mobile phone in Pakistan with color changing design, 80W flashcharge

Web Desk
06:05 PM | 2 May, 2024
LAHORE - vivo, a leading technology brand, officially launched the latest addition to its renowned Y series, the Y100. This smartphone is meticulously designed to offer an exceptional fusion of style, utility, and performance, setting a new benchmark in the tech landscape. For this launch, vivo also partnered with the incredibly talented actress Durefishan Saleem as the ambassador.

With standout attributes such as vivo's distinctive Color-Changing Design combined with an Ultra-Slim Body, rapid 80W FlashCharge, crystal clear 120Hz AMOLED Display, and a high-resolution 50MP AF Camera, Y100 distinguishes itself from the competition, embodying innovation and superior artistry.

vivo Y100 smartphone presents an impressive design that seamlessly combines style and functionality, making it a popular choice for those who value aesthetics and performance.

The device has two captivating color options—Crystal Black and Breeze Green. To create a dreamier effect for the green colour, Vivo utilized its signature Color Changing Design. This transforms the back of the Breeze Green edition from a light green hue to a deeper shade of green. The magical transformation can be unlocked in sunlight or under UV light. The Breeze Texture on the back of the device simulates the gentle rustling of grass in the breeze, adding a calming element to the users’ experience.

Furthermore, Y100 boasts a stylish and lightweight Metallic high gloss frame that enhances its premium look and feel. vivo always prioritizes user comfort, which is why the Crystal Black edition is designed to be only 7.79 mm thick and weighs 186g, providing a comfortable grip and making it effortless to carry.

The vivo Y100 is designed to ensure safe and fast charging, catering to its users' daily needs and keeping them powered up at all times. The device features a 5000mAh Battery and an 80W FlashCharge that can charge the battery up to 80% in just about 30 minutes, allowing you to regain power quickly. Moreover, the 4-Year Battery Health feature eliminates concerns about battery life while preserving the battery's longevity.

Y100 is a smartphone and a portable cinema in your pocket, providing an ultimate viewing experience for users who love to watch video content on their devices. It boasts a large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with an impressive 1800 nits Peak Brightness, making it ideal for streaming high-quality videos and movies.

Moreover, the Dual Stereo Speakers deliver up to 300% volume, providing clear and powerful sound that complements the stunning visuals for an unparalleled audiovisual experience. Whether you're watching your favourite TV show or catching up on the latest blockbuster movie, Y100 offers a cinematic experience in the palm of your hand. 

In addition, Y100 boasts significant memory and storage capacity. It comes with 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a massive 256GB ROM, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. This combination allows seamless multitasking and ensures you never run out of storage space. The Y100 offers a smooth and efficient user experience, making it stand out from other smartphones.

Y100 is an ideal tool for capturing life's beauty due to its advanced portrait features. Its 50MP AF Camera, Bokeh Flare Portrait options, distinctive Portrait Light Effects, and Multi-Style Portrait templates can make portraits stand out and create even sweeter memories for users. Additionally, the Photo Boarder feature adds an artistic touch to images, making them look more professional, and highlights the user's creativity and aesthetic sense in every snapshot.

With its elegant design, efficient performance, and user-friendly features, vivo Y100 is set to surpass user experiences and delight consumers with each innovative feature.

Price & Availability

The all-new vivo Y100 is available for pre-booking in Pakistan at PKR 59,999. Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market. The official sale of the Y100 will commence on May 7, 2024.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y100, 15 days of free replacement, and a six-month warranty for accessories. The vivo Y100 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for six months). 

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y100-4g


 

