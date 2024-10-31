Gold prices decrease by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after witnessing massive gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs700 to settle at Rs287,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs600 to reach Rs246,288.

The bullion rates also witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price shed by $7 to $2,777.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

A day earlier, per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs287,900. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs246,828.