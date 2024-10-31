Govt decides to shut CNG stations for two months

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to close CNG stations across the country for two months in order to ensure provision of natural gas to household customers in peak winter season.

Reports said the CNG stations will be closed nationwide during the two months of December and January. During this period, gas supply will also be suspended to industries that generate electricity using gas.

This decision has been made to ensure a continuous supply of natural gas to domestic consumers during the winter season.

Reports said the industries will have to utilize electricity provided by the distribution companies in their regions.

Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has issued directives to close CNG stations from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Earlier this month, SNGPL issued a revised gas schedule ahead of winter season. It announced three slots to provide gas supply to consumers. The supply will be available from 6:00 am to 9:00 am, 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

SNGPL Executive Officer (Technical) Muhammad Faisal told media that full gas pressure will be provided to consumers during these scheduled hours, in line with the instructions of the government.

He said that SNGPL is committed to provide gas with full pressure during scheduled times throughout winter season.