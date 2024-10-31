Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Govt decides to shut CNG stations for two months

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to close CNG stations across the country for two months in order to ensure provision of natural gas to household customers in peak winter season.

Reports said the CNG stations will be closed nationwide during the two months of December and January. During this period, gas supply will also be suspended to industries that generate electricity using gas.

This decision has been made to ensure a continuous supply of natural gas to domestic consumers during the winter season.

Reports said the industries will have to utilize electricity provided by the distribution companies in their regions.

Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has issued directives to close CNG stations from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Earlier this month, SNGPL issued a revised gas schedule ahead of winter season. It announced three slots to provide gas supply to consumers. The supply will be available from 6:00 am to 9:00 am, 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

SNGPL Executive Officer (Technical) Muhammad Faisal told media that full gas pressure will be provided to consumers during these scheduled hours, in line with the instructions of the government.

He said that SNGPL is committed to provide gas with full pressure during scheduled times throughout winter season.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33

