Petroleum dealers to discuss strike extension in today's emergency meeting

04:28 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
KARACHI - The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has called an emergency meeting for this evening to determine the next steps for their ongoing nationwide strike.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, announced that the emergency meeting will be held at 6 PM today. During this meeting, dealers will decide whether to extend the petrol pump strike beyond one day.

Khan stated that the outcome of the meeting will determine when petrol pumps will reopen. So far, there have been no negotiations with the government or administration.

He highlighted that there are over 525 petrol pumps in Karachi, with approximately 20 being company-operated. Around 30 to 35 companies have their dealers managing these pumps. Khan claimed that dealers' pumps in the city are currently closed, with only company-operated pumps or those managed directly by companies remaining open. He noted that Karachi sees a daily sale of 3.5 to 4 million liters of petrol and diesel.

