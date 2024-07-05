Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan threatens hunger strike over mistreatment in Adiala Jail

04:37 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
Imran Khan threatens hunger strike over mistreatment in Adiala Jail
RAWALPINDI – PTI founder Imran Khan has threatened to go on hunger strike over alleged mistreatment being meted out to him in Adiala jail where he has been detained for months in multiple cases. 

Reports said the former prime minister would announce a date of his hunger strike after consultation with party leaders and lawyers. 

Khan had called the party leadership for a meeting to Adiala Jail to discuss the internal conflict in the party but they were denied entry due to unknown reasons. 

The PTI founder has issued instructions for the party leaders after they could hold a meeting in the jail. The former premier has asked the them to not public the party’s internal conflict. 

Imran Khan has also expressed a lack of confidence in Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. “I have no more confidence in the chief justice,” he told media.  

The PTI founder raised questions over the CJP Isa’s repeated involvement in his and PTI’s cases. He said his lawyers have raised objections over the inclusion of the chief justice in the benches hearing the cases related to PTI.

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.55 280.6
Euro EUR 294.25 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.75 353.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.1 183.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

