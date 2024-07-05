Imran Khan threatens hunger strike over mistreatment in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder Imran Khan has threatened to go on hunger strike over alleged mistreatment being meted out to him in Adiala jail where he has been detained for months in multiple cases.

Reports said the former prime minister would announce a date of his hunger strike after consultation with party leaders and lawyers.

Khan had called the party leadership for a meeting to Adiala Jail to discuss the internal conflict in the party but they were denied entry due to unknown reasons.

The PTI founder has issued instructions for the party leaders after they could hold a meeting in the jail. The former premier has asked the them to not public the party’s internal conflict.

Imran Khan has also expressed a lack of confidence in Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. “I have no more confidence in the chief justice,” he told media.

The PTI founder raised questions over the CJP Isa’s repeated involvement in his and PTI’s cases. He said his lawyers have raised objections over the inclusion of the chief justice in the benches hearing the cases related to PTI.