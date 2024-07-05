PTI to attend APC on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, PTI founder Imran Khan announced that his party would participate in the All-Parties Conference (APC) called by the Prime Minister and hear the government's stance on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.
He stated, "Our party will attend the APC and listen to the government's viewpoint."
Khan expressed concern about the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, noting, "We have a 2,500 km border with Afghanistan, and we have reservations about this operation. It will further increase instability in the country."
Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to call the All Parties Conference (APC) on the operation Azm-e-Istehkam.
The date and time of the APC will be announced soon.
The opposition parties have expressed serious concerns regarding the operation, while other parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded the government to clarify the details of this operation. However, the major opposition party also asked the government to take all parties into confidence.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
