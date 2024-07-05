PTI to attend APC on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, PTI founder Imran Khan announced that his party would participate in the All-Parties Conference (APC) called by the Prime Minister and hear the government's stance on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

He stated, "Our party will attend the APC and listen to the government's viewpoint."

Khan expressed concern about the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, noting, "We have a 2,500 km border with Afghanistan, and we have reservations about this operation. It will further increase instability in the country."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to call the All Parties Conference (APC) on the operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

The date and time of the APC will be announced soon.

The opposition parties have expressed serious concerns regarding the operation, while other parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded the government to clarify the details of this operation. However, the major opposition party also asked the government to take all parties into confidence.