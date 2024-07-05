Search

Elderly couple shot dead while sleeping in courtyard

05:02 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
RAWALPINDI -  In a tragic incident in the Mandra area of Rawalpindi, an elderly couple was shot dead while sleeping in their home's courtyard.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar revealed that initial investigations indicate unknown assailants fired at and killed 65-year-old Mazhar and his 60-year-old wife, Ghausia Bibi, as they slept. Other family members were also sleeping in the courtyard and rooms but were unaware of the incident until it was too late.

SP Saddar assured that all evidence is being collected, and investigations are underway from multiple angles. Authorities are determined to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice swiftly.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken serious notice of the incident. Upon receiving the information, police officials arrived at the scene, summoned forensic science experts to gather evidence, and transported the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

