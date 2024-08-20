Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental illness', doctor tells court

The City Court placed a woman, suspected of causing a fatal road accident on Karsaz Road, under a one-day physical remand. The accident resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

The special magistrate instructed that the suspect be brought before the court on Wednesday, accompanied by a detailed medical report. The investigating officer, Amir Altaf, had requested a seven-day remand for the suspect.

The female driver, identified as Natasha in the first information report (FIR), was involved in the accident, which also injured five others on Monday. Following the incident, police and Rangers took her into custody, impounded her jeep, and brought her to the police station.

Natasha was later taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a medical examination due to a head injury sustained during the accident.

The investigation officer informed the court that Natasha had not appeared in court because Dr. Chunni Laal, a psychiatric specialist at JPMC, had admitted her to the hospital after assessing her mental condition. The doctor determined that she was not fit to appear in court.

The suspect's lawyer, Amir Mansoob, told the court that his client had been under psychiatric treatment for five years and was not in a condition to appear before the court. He explained that patients with her condition are often kept in isolation and may not remember their actions, stating that she had taken the vehicle without permission.

The court denied the lawyer's request for bail, citing the suspect's absence and the fact that the presiding judge was on special magisterial duty, which limited his authority to grant bail.

When questioned by the court, the investigating officer confirmed that Natasha’s driving license had not been confiscated. The lawyer added that Natasha holds a driving license from the United Kingdom, not Pakistan.

The court adjourned the hearing until the following day, questioning the validity of a UK license in Pakistan.