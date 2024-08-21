PAKvsBAN: Pakistan steady at 158/4 on day one against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – The first day of the opening Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh concluded with Pakistan scoring 158 runs for the loss of four wickets. The match, held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, saw a delayed start due to early morning rain, which left the outfield damp and resulted in a postponed toss.

Pakistan, after being put into bat, faced early setbacks as Abdullah Shafique was caught out for just 2 runs off 14 balls in the third over, dismissed by Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud. The situation worsened when captain Shan Masood, who managed only 6 runs, was caught by Liton Das, leaving Pakistan at 14/2. Star batter Babar Azam followed suit, departing for a duck, leaving the team in a precarious position at 16/3.

However, young opener Saim Ayub and middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel stabilized the innings with a crucial 98-run partnership. Saim Ayub played a patient knock of 56 runs before being dismissed, while Saud Shakeel continued to anchor the innings, reaching an unbeaten 57 by the end of the day's play. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan provided solid support, remaining not out on 24.

Due to the delayed start, only 41 overs were bowled on the first day. Pakistan, opting to go with four fast bowlers, aims to leverage the pace-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi. The team, led by Shan Masood for the first time in a home series, includes key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, along with promising talents such as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel.

The match continues tomorrow with Pakistan hoping to build a solid first-innings score against a determined Bangladesh side.