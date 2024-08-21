PAKvsBAN: Pakistan steady at 158/4 on day one against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – The first day of the opening Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh concluded with Pakistan scoring 158 runs for the loss of four wickets. The match, held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, saw a delayed start due to early morning rain, which left the outfield damp and resulted in a postponed toss.
Pakistan, after being put into bat, faced early setbacks as Abdullah Shafique was caught out for just 2 runs off 14 balls in the third over, dismissed by Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud. The situation worsened when captain Shan Masood, who managed only 6 runs, was caught by Liton Das, leaving Pakistan at 14/2. Star batter Babar Azam followed suit, departing for a duck, leaving the team in a precarious position at 16/3.
However, young opener Saim Ayub and middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel stabilized the innings with a crucial 98-run partnership. Saim Ayub played a patient knock of 56 runs before being dismissed, while Saud Shakeel continued to anchor the innings, reaching an unbeaten 57 by the end of the day's play. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan provided solid support, remaining not out on 24.
Due to the delayed start, only 41 overs were bowled on the first day. Pakistan, opting to go with four fast bowlers, aims to leverage the pace-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi. The team, led by Shan Masood for the first time in a home series, includes key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, along with promising talents such as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel.
The match continues tomorrow with Pakistan hoping to build a solid first-innings score against a determined Bangladesh side.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.