iPhone 17 Leaks suggest key Changes for Apple’s Flagship phone

Apple fans are excitedly waiting for the new Apple device and recent leaks about iPhone 17 series have revealed some interesting updates.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to come up with thicker body than iPhone 16, which could suggest an improved battery. and there is buzz about introduction of a potential “iPhone 17 Ultra” to Apple’s lineup, alongside the iPhone 17 Air.

Sources claimed that iPhone 17 Pro Max will be 8.725mm thick up from the 8.25mm of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While this increase of just under half a millimeter may seem minimal, it could provide enough room for a larger battery.

The upcoming device is expected to be with massive 6.9-inch display, and the extra space could also contribute to better overall performance, with potential improvements in battery life.

iPhone 17 Expected Features

Features Details Thicker Design thickness of 8.725mm Larger Battery for iPhone 17 Pro Max The increase in thickness could allow for a larger battery, Potential iPhone 17 Ultra Speculation suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be rebranded as the “iPhone 17 Ultra.” Larger Display on iPhone 17 Air The iPhone 17 Air may feature the same 6.9-inch screen size as the Pro Max but will be slimmer Vapor Cooling System in iPhone 17 Pro Max The iPhone 17 Pro Max may include a vapor cooling system to enhance performance. Narrower Dynamic Island for iPhone 17 Pro Max A narrower Dynamic Island might be introduced in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Camera Design Changes The rear camera panel may be redesigned with a switch from glass to aluminum. 5G Connectivity iPhone 17 Air may lack mmWave 5G support, using the Apple C1 modem, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will support mmWave for faster 5G speeds. Enhanced Features in iPhone 17 Ultra iPhone 17 Ultra could offer premium features, including a thicker body, upgraded design, and unique enhancements.

iPhone 17 Air is set to offer a slim profile, it may not come with the same advanced connectivity features as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will use the Apple C1 modem, which lacks mmWave support, unlike the Pro Max, which will likely support faster 5G speeds.

The leaked information also hints at some potential design changes for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest that the rear of the phone could feature an aluminum back instead of the current all-glass design, and the camera panel may be updated. If these changes come to fruition, it could give the iPhone 17 Pro Max a fresh new look.

As for the possibility of an “iPhone 17 Ultra,” the rumors have been gathering momentum. The thicker body of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, along with the upgraded features, could be enough for Apple to market this model as a new ultra-premium variant in the iPhone lineup. This could represent a major shake-up, particularly as Apple has recently faced a slight decline in iPhone sales.

While these leaks have stirred excitement, much of the information remains speculative until Apple’s official unveiling. However, if the leaks prove accurate, the iPhone 17 series promises to bring significant changes to Apple’s flagship range, with a focus on enhanced battery life, new design elements, and possibly an entirely new Ultra model.