iPhone 17 Air: Design of Apple’s thinnest-ever phone leaked online

CUPERTINO – Tech giant Apple is working to roll out a lighter version of its flagship device, touted as iPhone Air, that will be sold alongside iPhone 17 series, and recent leaks claimed tweaks made by the company.

iPhone 17 Air is said to be the company’s thinnest mobile so far, measuring 6.25mm, as with modem chip saves space by integrating more efficiently with other components of the mobile. It allows the iPhone 17 Air to remain slim without sacrificing battery life, camera, or display quality.

With a solid screen of 6.6-inch display and a single-lens rear camera, the change in design could lead to new designs like a foldable iPhone, per leaks.

iPhone 17 Air Leaks

For the upcoming device, a modem will reportedly play key role in enabling iPhone 17 Air’s thinner design by requiring less space and battery power. These components will be used in iPhone SE before making its way into the iPhone 17 Air. Although early development faced challenges, Apple has reportedly made significant progress and is confident in the modem’s efficiency.

Despite its slim profile, the device will still include major features as the company focuses on design and portability.