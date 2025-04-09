Saudi Arabia simplifies Iqama Renewal for expats; full details here

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia rolled out a new residency policy that eases renewal process for families abroad.

To streamline residency processes for expatriates, General Directorate of Passports in KSA announced a new policy that allows residents to renew their Iqama (residency permit) even if some of their dependents or companions are currently outside the country.

For renewal of Iqama, the head of the household should remain within Saudi Arabia. Before this update, expatriates faced a cumbersome process for renewing Iqama if a family member was abroad, as all dependents had to be physically present in the country, causing unwanted delays and legal complications.

The new update now provides a more easy solution to issue, allowing families to maintain their legal status without interruptions.

Kingdom continues to simplify the residency process for foreign nationals, offering relief to those who had difficulty renewing their permits due to the absence of family members.

In addition to the Iqama renewal policy, the Directorate also introduced a digital solution for exit and re-entry visas. Family members abroad can now extend their visas electronically through the SADAD system and the Absher platform, eliminating the need for in-person visits to passport offices.