Saudi Arabia Iqama Renewal Fees for foreign workers in 2025

Iqama remains key essential document for foreign workers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it serves as proof of legal residency, and grants access to basic services.

Authorities in KSA announced revised fees for services affecting expatriates, including Iqama renewals, exit and reentry visa extensions for 2025.

Iqama Renewal Fees 2025

Fee to renew Iqama has been set at SR51.75, a change that employers and foreign workers must be aware of to avoid potential legal issues. Workers need to pay SR103 for extension of exit and reentry visas .

Services Updated Fee 
Iqama Issuance/Renewal 51.75
Final Exit Visa 70
Employee Report 28.75
Amendment to Expatriate Passport Details 69

Absher Platform Update

Absher platform rolled out new features, including tool to report individuals who entered the country on guest visas amid the tightening of residency regulations.

Foreign workers are encouraged to stay updated on changes to Iqama renewal fees and utilize the Absher platform to streamline their residency processes in the Kingdom.

Jobs announced in Saudi Arabia for Pakistani medical professionals

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 5 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

