Saudi Arabia Iqama Renewal Fees for foreign workers in 2025

Iqama remains key essential document for foreign workers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it serves as proof of legal residency, and grants access to basic services.

Authorities in KSA announced revised fees for services affecting expatriates, including Iqama renewals, exit and reentry visa extensions for 2025.

Iqama Renewal Fees 2025

Fee to renew Iqama has been set at SR51.75, a change that employers and foreign workers must be aware of to avoid potential legal issues. Workers need to pay SR103 for extension of exit and reentry visas .

Services Updated Fee Iqama Issuance/Renewal 51.75 Final Exit Visa 70 Employee Report 28.75 Amendment to Expatriate Passport Details 69

Absher Platform Update

Absher platform rolled out new features, including tool to report individuals who entered the country on guest visas amid the tightening of residency regulations.

Foreign workers are encouraged to stay updated on changes to Iqama renewal fees and utilize the Absher platform to streamline their residency processes in the Kingdom.