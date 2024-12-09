Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Jobs Announced In Saudi Arabia For Pakistani Medical Professionals

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has announced jobs for Pakistani medical professionals, it was announced by Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) on Monday.

It said the medical professionals who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience are eligible to apply for the jobs.

An official told state-run news agency that interested job seekers must hold the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from an accredited institution–(Essential), Completed HIMAA, ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS – Introductory Course – (Essential), Minimum of 4 (four) years of position-related experience or processor/auditor of insurance claims in a similar health institution or insurance company – (Essential).

The candidate must be under 50 years of age, he said, adding that both male and female both can apply for jobs.

Where to Apply?

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website: https://oec.gov.pk/.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs1000 generated at the time of online application submission.

The deadline to submit the application for jobs in Saudi Arabia is December 16, 2024.

