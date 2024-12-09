Anwar Maqsood apologises for Navy remarks, denies abduction rumours

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani writer and satirist Anwar Maqsood has apologised for his remarks about the military and denied rumours of abduction.

During a speech at the Karachi Arts Council, Anwar Maqsood clarified misunderstandings surrounding his recent controversial statement.

He apologised for his satirical comments about the armed forces and navy, stating they were not intended to offend anyone.

Anwar Maqsood firmly refuted rumours of his alleged abduction or receiving directives “from above,” emphasising that he is safe and well. He stressed that such claims are baseless.

Expressing his respect for all Pakistani institutions, including the navy and armed forces, he explained that his satire aims to encourage positive reform, not insult.

Concluding his address with a message of love and unity, he reaffirmed his commitment to the nation’s welfare.

The audience appreciated his sincerity and welcomed his clarification. The clarification followed widespread concern on social media about his rumored abduction, which fellow artists and users had questioned.