Pakistan

Keep me in jail but release rest of PTI leaders, says Imran Khan

Web Desk
05:23 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Keep me in jail but release rest of PTI leaders, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to form a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9.
Speaking to the media at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said, “Keep me in jail but release the rest of the party leaders."
Imran Khan demanded the release of the party leaders including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aliya Hamza, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rashid, Omar Cheema and others.
"I want to tell Chief Justice Justice Faez Isa to hear PTI's petition of May 25 and establish a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9. No inquiry has been conducted into the May 9 incidents so far. Chief Justice Justice Faez Isa should order the recording of CCTV footage, those responsible for the CCTV theft on May 9 are accountable," said the former PM.
He said, "Just as Israel accuses Palestine of terrorism, similarly, by orchestrating the May 9 incident, accusations have been leveled against us. Based on the May 9 incident, a political party is being eliminated. All of this is happening under the London plan. I was supposed to be imprisoned and Nawaz Sharif was supposed to be brought in. Nawaz Sharif, his children, and Zardari's cases have been concluded."
The PTI founder said, "An inquiry should be conducted on February 8 as well, the majority was turned into a minority in the elections. How can the Election Commission, which itself conducted rigging, hold an inquiry? The government formed on the results of a rigged election. If beneficiaries of rigging sit in the government, how will hold the inquiry?." 
The PTI founder said, "In the National Security Committee meeting, Asad Majeed revealed a threat. Asad had sent a cipher in the official meeting. If Donald Lo in America had accepted regime change, it would have put pressure on the Biden government. Donald Lo's statement should be investigated again. 
“The American ambassador didn't come to meet me in jail. When the meeting happens, I will talk about Donald Lo's statement and the role of the US embassy in Pakistan," said Imran Khan.
He raised the question, "If Pakistan was affected by the cipher, why wasn't an inquiry conducted? The original cipher is present in the Foreign Office. We were given a copy of the cipher. If the cipher goes missing, it's not just the Prime Minister who's not the caretaker, there are security protocols for the office."

06:29 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Foreign elements aiding terrorism in Pakistan, says ISPR after fatal attack on Chinese convoy

