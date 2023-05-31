NDMA issues warnings of flash flooding, hill torrents in central, northern areas

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding the possible impacts of light to moderate rainfall in the central and northern regions of the country.
According to the NDMA, there was a possibility of isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in some areas. Moreover, the NDMA has identified potential risks of landslides in mountainous regions, flash flooding, and hill torrents in vulnerable areas due to rain.
Besides, property, crops, and vegetation might also be damaged due to hailstorms.The NDMA has advised people in vulnerable areas, including mountainous regions to take extra caution.
The authority has also urged citizens to stay up-to-date with the latest weather reports and follow advisories issued by the Provincial authorities to minimize potential damage. NDMA further added that in case of an emergency, citizens should reach out to the relevant authorities for immediate assistance.
The NDMA reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens throughout the country. As the weather situation develops, NDMA will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant advisories accordingly.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
