Pakistan

British CGS lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in fight against terrorism

09:21 PM | 31 May, 2023
British CGS lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in fight against terrorism
RAWALPINDI – Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday and acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Upon arrival at the GHQ, CGS UK Army, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

https://twitter.com/MalikAliiRaza/status/1663896199441657857

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Earlier, the CGS UK had also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on five-day official visit

