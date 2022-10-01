‘Sex service available in AC class’ as Pakistan Railways' ticketing system hacked
Web Desk
02:31 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Days after embarrassing audio leaks of top politicians surfaced, hackers have now taken down the ticketing system and altered text with offering adult services in elite cabins.

Reports in local media said that the passengers, who were traveling on a local train, were shocked to see the facilities offered by the company as it mentioned ‘Sex service available in AC class’.

A passenger traveling from Kot Adu to Wah on a local train on September 30 first spotted the adult services being offered in the train.

The furious passenger then approached the booking office where he protested and apprised the management about the issue that soon went viral on social media.

Later, Thal Express officials submitted an application to DSP Railway Rawalpindi, stating that their software was hacked. They also urged officials to lodge a case against the unknown hackers and demanded action as the move affected the company’s reputation.

Audio leaks: All eyes on dark web ‘hacker’ ... 09:48 AM | 30 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Social media users are using the term ‘Explosive Friday’ as a dark web hacker announced ...

Amid the audio leaks fiasco, it seems the current trend of hacking is not only targeting politicians, journalists, and military men but is spreading further.

