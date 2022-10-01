Hareem Shah, husband draw fans' ire for donating casino money to flood victims
Share
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has always been in the spotlight, mainly for controversies.
This time around, Hareem and her husband Bilal once again made it to headlines by pledging to donate money to Pakistan's flood victims.
However, the reason for the backlash this time is not the donation announcement, but the fact that she will donate the money that her husband won from gambling at a casino.
In the viral video, Shah could be seen sitting with her husband in a casino. She advises Bilal — who won 5,000 Malaysian ringgit — to give the money to people affected by the floods.
View this post on Instagram
Her husband Bilal agreed and decided to donate the money. While Hareem says that 5,000 ringgit is equal to Rs2.5 million, it is approximately Rs0.25 million according to the current exchange rate.
As soon as the video went viral, keyboard warriors sprung into action and slammed Hareem. Here are some of the comments:
Hareem is currently enjoying a vacation in Malaysia along with her husband Bilal Shah. She is actively sharing videos and pictures of her trip.
Will Hareem Shah be arrested on arrival in ... 06:40 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah is returning to Pakistan on October 3 but she fears that the Federal Investigation ...
- Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Central Africa09:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Iran’s key intelligence official killed in clashes with protesters09:06 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- In another push for acceptance of demands, protesting farmers march ...08:21 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Maryam Nawaz wants Bani Gala raided to recover 'missing cypher' from ...07:51 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 1607:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022