Hareem Shah, husband draw fans' ire for donating casino money to flood victims
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
Share

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has always been in the spotlight, mainly for controversies.

This time around, Hareem and her husband Bilal once again made it to headlines by pledging to donate money to Pakistan's flood victims.

However, the reason for the backlash this time is not the donation announcement, but the fact that she will donate the money that her husband won from gambling at a casino.

In the viral video, Shah could be seen sitting with her husband in a casino. She advises Bilal — who won 5,000 Malaysian ringgit — to give the money to people affected by the floods. 

Her husband Bilal agreed and decided to donate the money. While Hareem says that 5,000 ringgit is equal to Rs2.5 million, it is approximately Rs0.25 million according to the current exchange rate. 

As soon as the video went viral, keyboard warriors sprung into action and slammed Hareem. Here are some of the comments:

Hareem is currently enjoying a vacation in Malaysia along with her husband Bilal Shah. She is actively sharing videos and pictures of her trip. 

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

