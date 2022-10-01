Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' in her soulful voice
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her beauty. But, this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her melodious voice.
Taking to Instagram, Gill touched hearts with her melodious voice as she sang ‘Jo Bheji Thi Duaa’ from Emraan Hashmi’s film Shanghai.
The Hosla Rakh actress took to her Instagram account and won hearts as she shared the singing video. 'Good weekend to everyone! With this, I’ll be doing a what I should sing next?
Comment below ????????', captioned Gill.
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
