Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' in her soulful voice
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' in her soulful voice
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Share

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her beauty. But, this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her melodious voice.

Taking to Instagram, Gill touched hearts with her melodious voice as she sang ‘Jo Bheji Thi Duaa’ from Emraan Hashmi’s film Shanghai. 

The Hosla Rakh actress took to her Instagram account and won hearts as she shared the singing video. 'Good weekend to everyone! With this, I’ll be doing a what I should sing next?

Comment below ????????', captioned Gill.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings 'Lae ... 06:01 PM | 10 Sep, 2022

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer, who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona ...

More From This Category
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her ...
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first ...
07:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on ...
05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial ...
04:14 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah’s husband Bilal to donate casino ...
03:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Dania moves top court for exhumation of late ...
02:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr