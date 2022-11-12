Watch – Trailer of upcoming web series 'Sevak’ is out now

Vidly.tv has released the teaser of their original web series – Sevak, The Confessions – and it is mind-blowing. The series narrates a story of resilience and courage of the heroes fighting dark forces lurking in the shadows to seek the truth.

In an intricately woven tale of intrigue, terror and deceit, Sevak: The Confessions intends to thrill us with action, mystery and suspense in a historical time travel set against the backdrop of true events between 1984 and 2022.

Brought to life by the amazing partnership of writer Sajjad Gul and director Anjum Shahzad, the series stars Mohsin Abbas, Hajra Yamin, Nazarul Hassan, Nayyer Ejaz, Adnan Jaffar and Amara Malik.

Sevak follows a journalist on the run with her informant as she investigates treacherous crimes. Caught in a web of deep subterfuge, they move from clue to clue, finding themselves in the midst of real terror events as they unravel.

Needless to say, the stylised espionage thriller draws on a strong plot and an uber-talented cast to deliver a historical action series the likes of which has never been seen before. It explores and reveals the true antagonists behind past events of deceit, terror and crime.

The posters, storyline and the look of the web series is attracting fans and they are saying that they are eagerly waiting for it. Here are some of the best fan comments:

