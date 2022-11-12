Mahnoor Baloch, 52, looks even more young in latest video

Timeless beauty and television stalwart Mahnoor Baloch has been part of the film industry for as long as anyone can remember.

Her viewers might have aged since her debut, but it seems like Mahnoor is only getting younger and more beautiful.

The Ladies Park actor is not only known for her youthful appearance but also for the fashion statements she’s been making since the 90s.

Lately, the 52-year-old diva left her legion of admirers shocked as she flaunted her new hair makeover by Nabila. Well, the hairstyle is looking gorgeous on her but it's her stunning looks that have caught netizens' attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Spreading like wildfire online, the snapshots from the Instagram reel went viral on social media. Some trolls jumped into the arena and stated that Baloch has turned into total plastic after having tons of plastic procedures. Here are some of the demeaning comments:

Mahnoor made her debut on television back in 1993 with PTV’s hit drama serial Marvi and has been working on and off ever since.

Her popular dramas were Yeh Zindagi, Ik Nazar Meri Taraf, Noor Bano, Meri Shehzadi, Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Main and Mera Saeen. She is often praised by fans for her remarkable fitness and younger looks.