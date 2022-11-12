Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches
Web Desk
08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches
Share

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by customs officials at Mumbai Airport while returning from Sharjah, according to Indian media.

A report by ETimes says that Khan was travelling in a private chartered plane. According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), he was carrying watches worth Rs1.8 million (approximately Dh80,000).

The Pathan actor was reportedly asked to pay a hefty Rs683,000 (approximately Dh31,000) penalty for custom duty.

The Don star was in the UAE on Friday evening for the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), where he was named International Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative. He was accompanied by Oscar-winner Dr Resul Pookutty who was also honoured for his contribution to the advancement of cinematic arts sound design.

SRK is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in the world. Some of his most famous dialogues from movies like Baazigar, Om Shanti Om, Don and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Shah Rukh Khan honors at SIBF 2022, wins hearts ... 11:51 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

SHARJAH – Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan on Friday attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 where ...

More From This Category
'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta ...
09:56 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Akshay Kumar drops out of 'Hera Pheri' sequel, ...
06:07 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Mahnoor Baloch, 52, looks even more young in ...
07:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Watch – Trailer of upcoming web series ...
07:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Sunny Leone's photo on admit card of entrance ...
05:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar shares an important marriage ...
09:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches
08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr