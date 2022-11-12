Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by customs officials at Mumbai Airport while returning from Sharjah, according to Indian media.

A report by ETimes says that Khan was travelling in a private chartered plane. According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), he was carrying watches worth Rs1.8 million (approximately Dh80,000).

The Pathan actor was reportedly asked to pay a hefty Rs683,000 (approximately Dh31,000) penalty for custom duty.

The Don star was in the UAE on Friday evening for the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), where he was named International Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative. He was accompanied by Oscar-winner Dr Resul Pookutty who was also honoured for his contribution to the advancement of cinematic arts sound design.

SRK is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in the world. Some of his most famous dialogues from movies like Baazigar, Om Shanti Om, Don and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.