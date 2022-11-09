Bushra Iqbal calls for ban on all ‘home-wreckers’ after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas episode
KARACHI – Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has called for a ban on appearance of television of all those involved in breaking up marriages of other people.
She expressed her demand in tweet after an online storm unleashed after TV anchor owner Rabia Anum on Tuesday walked out of Nida Yasir’s morning show, refusing to share the screen with singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, who had been accused of domestic violence by former wife Fatema Sohail in 2018.
Later, Haider categorically denied the charges in a press conference, saying Sohail used to speak lies.
The Rabia Anum’s act sparked a debate on social media where most of the users appreciated her for her stance.
A TV producer, Faysal Chaudary, wrote: “Massive respect for Rabia Anum who took this step. Media houses should play their role to make society a better place for women. About time that people like Mohsin and Feroz should be banned”.
Replying to Chaudary’s tweet, Bushra Iqbal wrote: “What about those actresses/female anchors who ruined other women’s lives??!! Ban all home-wreckers as well. #Equalityforall”.
What about those actresses/female anchors who ruined other women’s lives??!! Ban all home-wreckers as well. #EqualityForAll https://t.co/qEM9fMpDdU— Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) November 8, 2022
It seems that Iqbal had targeted Tuba Anwar, who was the second wife of late Aamir Liaquat, in a veil reference as she was invited to Nidar Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show.
Bushra Iqbal has been calling for a ban on home wreckers, besides hitting out at industry for selective feminism.
