Bushra Iqbal calls for ban on all ‘home-wreckers’ after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas episode

12:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Bushra Iqbal calls for ban on all ‘home-wreckers’ after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas episode
Source: Bushra Iqbal (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has called for a ban on appearance of television of all those involved in breaking up marriages of other people.

She expressed her demand in tweet after an online storm unleashed after TV anchor owner Rabia Anum on Tuesday walked out of Nida Yasir’s  morning show, refusing to share the screen with singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, who had been accused of domestic violence by former wife Fatema Sohail in 2018.

Later, Haider categorically denied the charges in a press conference, saying Sohail used to speak lies.

The Rabia Anum’s act sparked a debate on social media where most of the users appreciated her for her stance.

A TV producer, Faysal Chaudary, wrote: “Massive respect for Rabia Anum who took this step. Media houses should play their role to make society a better place for women. About time that people like Mohsin and Feroz should be banned”.

Replying to Chaudary’s tweet, Bushra Iqbal wrote: “What about those actresses/female anchors who ruined other women’s lives??!! Ban all home-wreckers as well. #Equalityforall”.

It seems that Iqbal had targeted Tuba Anwar, who was the second wife of late Aamir Liaquat, in a veil reference as she was invited to Nidar Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show.

Bushra Iqbal has been calling for a ban on home wreckers, besides hitting out at industry for selective feminism.

Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly ... 01:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

LAHORE - Family court in Lahore has directed actor and singer Mohsin Abbas to pay Rs50,000 monthly for expenses ...

More From This Category
Celebrity couple Madiha Rizvi, Hasan Noman part ...
12:49 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Stage actress raped, filmed at gunpoint in Lahore
10:25 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Mehwish Hayat sets pulses racing with new ...
09:55 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed ooze love in latest ...
10:33 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Mathira reveals how her father's betrayal led to ...
10:59 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar greets his elated fan in Dubai
09:51 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Iqbal calls for ban on all ‘home-wreckers’ after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas ...
12:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr