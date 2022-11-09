Process for Army Chief’s appointment to begin in a week: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the process to appoint a new army chief of the country will commence within a week time.

Speaking in a prime-time show, the PML-N stalwart said the process for COAS appointment will commence within a week as incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire as his second three-year tenure comes to an end this month.

He slammed former PM Imran Khan, reminding the latter that the loyalties of any armed forces officer appointed to the high post were to their institution and not individuals.

Delving into details of appointing the top commander, Khawaja said that PM House first writes to the Ministry of Defence, and the ministry upon receiving the letter sends a dossier.

The outspoken politician mentioned that decision of new COAS will be final days after the names are received.

Earlier, General Bajwa confirmed that he would be bidding farewell to the force in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, ousted premier Imran Khan alleged that the coalition government was delaying the fresh elections in the country as it wanted to appoint an army chief of its choice to get safe passage in corruption cases.