Fight till the last ball: Imran Khan gives advice to Pakistani team amid T20 WC clash against Kiwis
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

Men in Green were written off after last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe in cricket carnival but managed to scrape through as Dutch stunned Proteas in a surprise incident.

As Shaheens are locking horns against Kiwsi in the semi-final of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, the cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter to buck up Babar-led squad.

“Wishing Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is to fight till the last ball,” the post reads.

In the T20 World Cup crucial encounter, Team Green is dominating as the Williamson-led squad lost three wickets in the first 10 overs.

Earlier, the Kiwis won the toss and are batting first in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

T20 World Cup 2022: PAKvNZ, 1st Semi-Final – ... 12:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

SYDNEY – Kiwi top openers were dismissed as Shaheen Shah Afridi draws first blood, dismissing Allen on the ...

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Iqbal calls for ban on all ‘home-wreckers’ after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas ...
01:30 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

