Fight till the last ball: Imran Khan gives advice to Pakistani team amid T20 WC clash against Kiwis
Men in Green were written off after last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe in cricket carnival but managed to scrape through as Dutch stunned Proteas in a surprise incident.
As Shaheens are locking horns against Kiwsi in the semi-final of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, the cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter to buck up Babar-led squad.
“Wishing Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is to fight till the last ball,” the post reads.
Wishing Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is to fight till the last ball.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022
In the T20 World Cup crucial encounter, Team Green is dominating as the Williamson-led squad lost three wickets in the first 10 overs.
Earlier, the Kiwis won the toss and are batting first in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
