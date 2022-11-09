Fiza Ali shares a dreadful childhood habit that landed her in trouble

Lollywood actress Fiza Ali is a force to be reckoned with owing to her acting prowess, effervescent personality and talent.

The Tum Ho Ke Chup actress is quite open about her private life and experiences and is often seen giving advice through her own ordeals or hilarious moments.

Recently, the Kanpur Se Katas Tak star opened up about her childhood disease that caused discomfort and led to a terrible situation. Although she unlocked a bad memory, she expected her audience to understand the circumstances that led to the situation and avoid it.

During an interview with Pakistani TV host Nida Yasir, the Zindagi Ki Raah Main actress revealed that she was one of those children who would consume anything in sight be it paint, chalk or mud. Although the environment at the time was hilarious, she suggested that even though it may seem adorable – to some extent – there are dire consequences.

The Sasural Genda Phool famed actress revealed that the bad habit ended up causing excruciating abdominal pain that caused immense discomfort and spoiled many of her childhood moments.

The Muhabbat Waham Hai diva revealed that the habit gave her abdominal worms and maggots that would come out of her mouth. Eventually, the 42-year-old actress gave up that habit and never looked back to eating anything other than food.

On the work front, Fiza has carved herself a niche in the entertainment industry with Nazdikiyan, Kaaf Kangana, Tapasya and Ishq Tera as her recent works.