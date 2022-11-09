US urges all parties to avoid violent protests as political tensions high in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – US state department spokesperson again expressed concerns over the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan as the country’s political tensions are at a tipping point.
In his press briefing, Ned Price said violence has no place in politics and he urged all politicians to settle disagreements peacefully. He urged parties to respect the rule of law and mentioned that Washington is concerned about violent incidents.
US state department spokesperson also committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, saying we stand with the Pakistani people.
He also called for press freedom, adding that informed citizenry is key for any nation and its democratic future.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Khan’s shooting and wished him a speedy recovery. In a statement, Blinken said there is no room for violence in politics.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to resume its long march against the government from Thursday.
Political tensions reached high in South Asian country in recent times as the capital braces for another long march.
PTI chief who survived the attack blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official as people behind his attack. The outspoken politician also called on the chief justice to hold an independent inquiry into the incident.
