‘No place for violence in politics’: US condemns shooting of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 4 Nov, 2022
‘No place for violence in politics’: US condemns shooting of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan
Source: ForeignOffice/screengrab
Share

WASHINGTON – An ‘assassination attempt’ on the ousted Pakistani premier and PTI chairman has been strongly condemned by the United States.

Reactions poured out from across the globe as Pakistan’s populist leader was shot in the leg during an anti-government march in Punjab’s Wazirabad.

As global media catches the air of the shooting incident, the United States strongly condemned gun attack on Imran Khan, and called for peace.

In a statement, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said there is no room for violence in politics. “We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed,” he wrote on Twitter.

PTI chief, who received a bullet wound to his right calf, is reportedly in stable condition. In viral clips on social media, several party leaders and workers of the former ruling party were also hit by the spray of gunfire; an activist also lost his life in the attack.

Meanwhile, the assailant is in custody. In a video statement, he confessed to assassinate Imran Khan, not anyone else, saying the PTI chief mislead the masses.

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws ... 10:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – An assassination attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his anti-government ...

Hours after the deadly attack, the PTI chief issued a statement through his close aides, saying he had information about the attack. The defiant politician then named PM Shehbaz Sharif, the federal interior minister, and the senior army officer as the people behind the assault.

He also warned of nationwide protests if these officials are not removed from their positions, saying Pakistan country cannot move forward in this manner.

Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ ... 08:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has held three people responsible for a gun attack at PTI long march near ...

More From This Category
Punjab CM directs high-powered JIT to probe Imran ...
10:49 AM | 4 Nov, 2022
Assassination attempt on ex-PM Imran Khan sparks ...
09:18 AM | 4 Nov, 2022
61-year-old Indonesian man marries for the 88th ...
10:39 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws ...
10:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill ...
09:41 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ ...
08:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Miss Argentina marries Miss Puerto Rico
09:03 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr