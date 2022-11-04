Punjab CM directs high-powered JIT to probe Imran Khan’s assassination bid

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has directed top officials of the provincial administration for the formation of high powered Joint Investigation Team to probe the attack on former PM Imran Khan.

In a statement, CM said officials of the counter-terrorism department will be added to the team to investigate the motives of the assassination bid.

He assured that the people behind the attack will be arrested while hinting at two shooters at the time of the attack.

Earlier, the local SHO and other officials were suspended for leaking the alleged confessional video statement of a suspect who is in police custody.

On Thursday, the interior ministry asked the Punjab government to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack.

In the communique, the center asked for senior police officers and intelligence personnel to be included in the probe committee for transparent inquiry, assuring the provincial government of “full assistance” in this regard.

In a presser, the interior minister blamed the provincial government for the security lapse and slammed PTI leaders for blaming the top government and military officials for the incident.

Lately, the Wizarabad police and agencies prepared an initial report as they collected all the evidence. The report said as many as 13 people were hurt in the attack.

In a shocking revelation, reports quoting officials said nine bullets were fired from a handgun and two bullets were fired from a rifle.