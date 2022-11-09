Rabia Anum walks out of a show to express solidarity with domestic violence victims

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani newscaster and public figure Rabia Anum made a move that left many in awe and inspired Lollywood actors and local Pakistanis to praise the woman for her bravery.

Social media platforms have been flooded with praises for Anum as she walked out of a morning show to show solidarity with domestic violence victims and boycott those who inflict such traumas.

For starters, Anum was invited as a guest on Good Moring Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir but the TV Host decided to walk out after the names of the remaining guests became known to her. Besides Anum, actors Fiza Ali and Mohsin Abbas Haider were invited.

Anum apologised to Yasir and went on to explain why she chose to walk out. "I want to apologize beforehand to you, Nida, for what I am about to say."

The journalist added, "You know I love you. This team and this channel are very dear to me. We are talking about childhood mistakes right now but there are some mistakes that stay with you your whole life. I don't want to make such mistakes here today. There's an issue close to me, for which I have taken a very strong stance. When I came to your show today, I knew Fiza will be here but I wasn't informed of any other guests. I have taken a stand against domestic abuse. And I think if my smallest effort can save my daughter, my friend tomorrow, then I have to comply."

Anum further said, "For this reason, I don't want to be a part of this show. I know you are an employee of the channel and I know you are very responsible. But if I sat through this show today, I won't be able to face my friends, my colleagues, or any victim tomorrow. I hope you can forgive me."

The brave woman took a jibe at the culprit without taking any names hinting at Haider's domestic abuse case filed by his former wife, Fatima Sohail.

Many well-known faces of the industry and netizens have come forward to laud Anum for taking a huge step against such violence.

I hope we all saw how @RabiaAnumm didn't compromise on her principles today. Salam hai apko Rabia, I am in awe: https://t.co/JNEvgIV4Ak — فریحہ ✪ (@fay_alif) November 8, 2022

Massive respect for @RabiaAnumm for taking a consistent and bold stance against #DomesticViolence and wife beaters. Our TV screens are better off without them. https://t.co/l9FXmPDFZ6 — M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) November 8, 2022

For those unversed, Haider's ex-wife leveled allegations of deceit and domestic abuse against him. Haider denied claiming that the allegations are baseless.