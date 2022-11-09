PTI resumes long march tomorrow halted after gun attack incident

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to resume its long march against the government from tomorrow (Thursday), days after it was halted due to a gun attack at the rally near Wazirabad area of Punjab province.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced it on Twitter, stating: “Haqeeqi Azadi march will resume from tomorrow”.

He said that the leaders of the Gujranwala and Lahore divisions would hold a meeting today regarding the march, following which the senior partly leadership would meet for the final decision.

He assured that the march will arrive Rawalpindi as per its schedule as there is no further delay in it.

تحریک انصاف کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ کل سے دوبارہ شروع ہو گا، اس سلسلے میں آج گوجرانوالہ آور لاہور ڈویژن کے ذمہ داران کی میٹنگ ہو گی جس کے بعدسینئر لیڈرشپ کااجلاس ہو گا،راولپنڈی پہنچنے کی تاریخ میں اب کوئ توسیع نہی انشاللہ عمران خان تیسرے ہفتے میں لاکھوں لوگوں کے ساتھ راولپنڈی ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 9, 2022

PTI had to halt its long march after it came under attack in which party Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders were injured.

Following his medical procedure at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Imran Khan held a press conference and announced that the long march will resume as soon as he recovered from the bullet wounds. He had held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military officer responsible for assassination attempt on him.

He also directed his party workers to hold protests across the country until the three officials resigned from the posts.

However, the government vehemently rejected the allegations and also asked the Supreme Court to probe the incident related to attack on Imran Khan.