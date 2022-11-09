PAKvNZ: EU envoy to Pakistan roots for Green Shirts in T20 WC semi-final

SYDNEY – European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka’s loyalties appear to be with south Asian country as she posted a selfie of herself wearing Pakistan’s cricket team shirt.

In the tweet, she posed a victory sign and looked thrilled for crucial encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand.

“I’m ready for today’s SemiFinals, how about you? Best wishes from EU Pakistan to Team Pakistan, she wrote.

The ambassador further sends best wishes to team Pakistan for the must-win game to sail to the finals.

Meanwhile, New Zealand crossed 100 score mark as they gain momentum after losing 3 top players in first half of the game.