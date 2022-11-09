Two cops martyred in attack on police station in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Two police personnel were martyred and two were injured after unknown gunmen attacked a police station in Tehsil Birmal of South Waziristan.

The attack was carried out at the Raghzai police station during early morning hours on Wednesday, police told media.

The martyred cops were identified as Hameedullah and Farmanullah.

During the attack, the attackers also stole a vehicle along with government-issued arms and also put a police vehicle on fire.

In September, two Pakistan Army troops embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan district’s Azam Warsak area during a gun battle with terrorists.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists fire raided a security forces post in the general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district area which was successfully repulsed by Pakistan Army soldiers.

Soldiers initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, ISPR said, adding two valiant sons of the soil, Naik Rasheed, 29, and Sepoy Rasool Badhshah, 22, embraced martyrdom.