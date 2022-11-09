Two cops martyred in attack on police station in South Waziristan

01:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Two cops martyred in attack on police station in South Waziristan
Share

PESHAWAR – Two police personnel were martyred and two were injured after unknown gunmen attacked a police station in Tehsil Birmal of South Waziristan.

The attack was carried out at the Raghzai police station during early morning hours on Wednesday, police told media.

The martyred cops were identified as Hameedullah and Farmanullah.

During the attack, the attackers also stole a vehicle along with government-issued arms and also put a police vehicle on fire.

In September, two Pakistan Army troops embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan district’s Azam Warsak area during a gun battle with terrorists.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists fire raided a security forces post in the general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district area which was successfully repulsed by Pakistan Army soldiers.

Soldiers initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, ISPR said, adding two valiant sons of the soil, Naik Rasheed, 29, and Sepoy Rasool Badhshah, 22, embraced martyrdom.

Two Pakistan Army majors among 6 martyred in ... 10:49 AM | 26 Sep, 2022

QUETTA – At least six Pakistan Army personnel, including two pilots, were martyred after a helicopter crashed ...

More From This Category
PTI resumes long march tomorrow halted after gun ...
03:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Process for Army Chief’s appointment to begin ...
02:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Big decisions expected as PM Shehbaz jets off to ...
12:30 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
Here’s why Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law ...
11:40 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Iqbal Day – Pakistan celebrates 145th birthday ...
11:20 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed's 'leaked' video ...
10:54 AM | 9 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bushra Iqbal calls for ban on all ‘home-wreckers’ after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas ...
01:30 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr