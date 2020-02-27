Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly expenses for child
Earlier, Fatema Sohail had accused Abbas of domestic violence, beating her and cheating on her in a Facebook post.
Share
LAHORE - Family court in Lahore has directed actor and singer Mohsin Abbas to pay Rs50,000 monthly for expenses for his child.
During the hearing headed by judge Maira Hassan, Mohsin’s wife Fatema Sohail stated that she had applied for Khula over continuous torture by her husband.
Court finds Mohsin Abbas Haider guilty of ... 03:50 PM | 28 Aug, 2019
LAHORE – Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, who was accused of domestic abuse against wife Fatema Sohail , has been declared ...
I cannot bear the monthly expenses of my child alone, she said. Subsequently, the court has ordered Mohsin to pay for his child’s expenses.
The internet is not okay with Mohsin Abbas ... 01:04 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - Pakistan’s largest music streaming platform Patari has come under fire for promoting Mohsin Abbas ...
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Masoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's vice president infected by coronavirus11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus11:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency ...11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic cooperation11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video criticising ...11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
-
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019