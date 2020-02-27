Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly expenses for child

Earlier, Fatema Sohail had accused Abbas of domestic violence, beating her and cheating on her in a Facebook post.
Web Desk
01:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly expenses for child
Share

LAHORE - Family court in Lahore has directed actor and singer Mohsin Abbas to pay Rs50,000 monthly for expenses for his child.

During the hearing headed by judge Maira Hassan, Mohsin’s wife Fatema Sohail stated that she had applied for Khula over continuous torture by her husband.

Court finds Mohsin Abbas Haider guilty of ... 03:50 PM | 28 Aug, 2019

LAHORE – Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, who was accused of domestic abuse against wife Fatema Sohail , has been declared ...

I cannot bear the monthly expenses of my child alone, she said. Subsequently, the court has ordered Mohsin to pay for his child’s expenses. 

The internet is not okay with Mohsin Abbas ... 01:04 PM | 2 Dec, 2019

LAHORE - Pakistan’s largest music streaming platform Patari has come under fire for promoting Mohsin Abbas ...

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
'Just call me Harry', requests former British ...
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan
03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Celebrities speak out against the brutal ...
02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in ...
02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love
01:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly ...
01:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Just call me Harry', requests former British prince
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr