Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly expenses for child

LAHORE - Family court in Lahore has directed actor and singer Mohsin Abbas to pay Rs50,000 monthly for expenses for his child.

During the hearing headed by judge Maira Hassan, Mohsin’s wife Fatema Sohail stated that she had applied for Khula over continuous torture by her husband.

I cannot bear the monthly expenses of my child alone, she said. Subsequently, the court has ordered Mohsin to pay for his child’s expenses.

