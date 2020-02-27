Coronavirus preventions: Balochistan government shuts down schools, religious seminaries till March 15

QUETTA - Balochistan government has shut down till March 15 all schools and religious seminaries across the province in order to prevent deadly “Coronavirus” from spreading.

The move came after two Coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country on Wednesday, declaring an emergency in hospitals of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Separate isolated wards have been set up for the patients infected from Coronavirus.

Balochistan government has issued a notification regarding the closure of schools and religious seminaries across the province.

A user shared the copy of the notification, saying that it has been issued specially for the safety of the children from a deadly virus.

The government authorities have also postponed the exams of matriculation in the province, saying that the new date for the remaining papers of class 9th and 10th will be announced later.

The Sindh government has also decided to shut down all educational institutions in Karachi on Feb 27 and Feb 28 due to the potential threat of Coronavirus.